Two new proposed Bend-area campgrounds under review

News

One just north of Bend, while the other would be on south end of town

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners and Bend city officials are each considering a new proposed campground in their respective jurisdictions. One is struggling to win approval, while the other is still in its early stages.

The site that’s being met with county concerns is just north of Bend, off North Highway 97. The property owner, Shawn Kormondy, wants to turn his 9.53-acre parcel of land into a private campground.

Kormondy’s original proposal said there would be 15 campsites available on the property – 10 for capers, tents or trailers and give for yurts.

However, a Deschutes County hearings officer denied that proposal for several reasons, including that the campground did not propose a shower facility, which is required in county code, it did not propose adequate sanitary facilities and there’s concerns about water supply.

On Wednesday, county commissioners held a hearing on an appeal of that decision.

Kormondy argued that, while county code does establish the minimum requirements for campgrounds, it does not include any requirement for showers.

You can read more about the appeal here (starting on page 68).

Even after Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners still had some concerns.

"I have questions about fire and how that might affect the vegetation in this site and how that might affect things like noise and headlights,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

Some commissioners will be looking at the site in person next week as they weigh their decision.

The other proposed campground would be developed just off of Murphy Road, west of Highway 97 on Bend's south end, covering a 13-acre parcel of land.

If approved, that area would be turned into a luxury RV park.

Bend’s Planning Division did not respond to a request for an update on that application.