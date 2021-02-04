Redmond Rod & Gun Club reopens renovated archery range

News

60-acre range was closed in December, January due to wet weather

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent renovations have turned a 60-acre section of the Redmond Rod & Gun Club facility into a unique outdoor archery range.

After being closed for the last two months due to wet weather, the range is ready for the public once again.

Before the renovations, Archery Director Denny Morris said members would voice their frustrations at the disappointing setup.

"We really didn't have anything here," Morris said. "We had some hay bales set up, and people were shooting and complaining about -- 'You know, I'm a member here, and you have this archery course, and it's really not worth anything.' So we made a fun archery course."

