Bend planning body signs off on new ‘master sign plan’ approach

Applicants can propose 'major' or 'minor' master plans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Planning Commission signed off Monday night on several changes in the city's sign code that would provide some flexibility for signage in large new developments.

AKS Engineering and Pahlisch Homes are developing the 177-acre Petrosa community in northeast Bend, but they're interested in installing several freestanding and gateway signs that would require deviation from the city's current sign code.

Pahlisch Homes Director of Land Development Jerry Jones told the planning body they're excited to provide affordable housing after working alongside city staff for two years on the proposed amendment.



"Just this week, we started breaking ground on our first homes in the development," Jones said.

AKS Engineering associate Joey Shearer joined Pahlisch Homes to present their sign proposals.

"I think it's really important that Petrosa has a strong sense of place," Shearer said. "It's that sense of place that attracts people to either the city or a large master planned area like Petrosa and lets them know when they've arrived to this area."

Since the current code does not have a process to allow deviations, the proposed amendments will create one.

That would allow an applicant to propose a master sign plan which specifies the size, type, illumination, height, design, location and number of signs.

There would be two types of master sign plans, minor and major.

Minor master sign plans would be for developments that have less than 50,000s square feet of ground floor area or sites less than 6 acres.

An increase in sign height or sign area of more than 25% is not allowed, and one primary freestanding sign is permitted on a non-residential site.

Major sign plans would be for developments with at least 50,000 square feet of ground floor area or on sites 20 acres or larger.

Except for gateway signs, an increase in sign height or sign area of more than 25% for nonresidential uses and 50% for residential uses would not allowed.

After a work session last month, city staff said they realized a need to add terms to make it clear that adjustments to illumination and free-standing pole signs are prohibited.

Adjustments to temporary and prohibited sign regulations, devices and

illumination are prohibited. Adjustments to regulations for Billboard Signs, Directory Signs, Drive-through Signs, Free Standing Pole Signs and Mural Signs are prohibited In addition, staff wanted to clarify that the proposed amendments require colors and lettering to be submitted as part of the master plan.

The proposed code changes now go to the Bend City Council for final approval.