Study of DCSO deputies’ frequent shift changes seeks to improve their health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a physician from St. Charles to study whether having deputies work frequently rotating shifts has a negative impact on their health.

Rapidly rotating work shifts consist of a pattern of two days of work, one day off, then two night shifts, followed by four days off. The effects of moving from working dayside to nightside every few days is what's being analyzed.

This study is only one part of a larger wellness program by the sheriff's office. The Health of the Force initiative is a program designed to help improve the physical and mental health of the deputies.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies' responsibilities include overseeing the adult jail, providing patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations -- all responsibilities that can be stressful on the body.

Currently, the agency has 191 sworn employees who serve over 200,000 county residents.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said the program is among needed changes in order to better serve the community and keep deputies' healthy while ensuring county residents feel and are safe.

You can find more information about the study at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/study-looks-how-shift-work-affects-health