‘Absolutely demoralizing’: 2 lawsuits allege toxic work environment at Redmond PD

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Two lawsuits against the city of Redmond were filed recently by former and current police officers, alleging toxic workplace behavior by two supervisor lieutenants, Eric Beckwith and Jesse Petersen.

Officer Hannah Copeland has been with the Redmond police force for more than 20 years.

She alleges Beckwith created a toxic environment in part by threats of physical violence, sexually demeaning comments, jokes about intercourse with other employees' wives, racial harassment and verbal berating for no cause.

Her attorney, Dan Thenell, spoke Friday to NewsChannel 21.

"Efforts at police reform and police accountability are not being appropriately being directed at management the way that they should be, at these supervising officers, the command staff, the chiefs, the city managers that are in control," Thenell said.

The lawsuit states that Copeland came forward with information in another investigation into Beckwith's actions in 2019, which ultimately led to a suspension and a loss of her status as an acting in charge officer, ultimately leading to a 5% cut in pay.

She's suing for $250,000.

"You're good honest officers, and you come forward, and then you're treated the way that it is, the way that we alleged in these complaints has concerned -- it's absolutely demoralizing," Thenell said.

The second lawsuit is being brought by former officer Ryan Fraker, who was with the department for more than 15 years.

He was fired last February.

Fraker claims in his lawsuit that he came forward about Petersen's conduct, which he saw as toxic.

He said he began to receive retaliatory action against him as well, including receiving low performance scores and allegedly false accusations against him on duty.

Ultimately, he was fired.

Thenell, also representing Fraker, said he is currently not employed as an officer.

“In my opinion, because Redmond branded him a liar, he is not employable as a police officer. I have other clients who have been fired under similar circumstances, have been branded as a liar or as a dishonest police officer and have applied to multiple agencies, and they’re just simply not employable as a police officer,” Thenell said.

He is suing the city for $5 million.

A city spokeswoman said they city cannot comment on pending litigation.