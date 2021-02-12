I-84 closes amid blizzard conditions; ice storm warning in the Valley

News

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KTVZ) – As another bout of winter weather moved into the Northwest, Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River was closed by ODOT Friday night until further notice amid high winds, low visibility and blizzard conditions.

ODOT had said it would close the freeway between mileposts 17 and 62 by 9 p.m. as deteriorating weather was making driving dangerous.

"ODOT will reopen the interstate only when it is safe to do so," the agency said.

Winter weather made for treacherous conditions along the interstate much of Friday, with periodic closures along the interstate and a number of ramps.

Snow, ice and cold temperatures are expected in much of the Willamette Valley, and ODOT is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads.

"Our crews everywhere are working to keep the roads as safe and clear as possible and can work faster if there are fewer vehicles on the road," the department said.

"If you must travel this weekend expect delays, watch the forecast, plan ahead, carry chains and know how to use them," ODOT said.

The National Weather Service said an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Portland area, with another foot in the Cascades through Saturday.

Travel in the entire region could be impossible and is strongly discouraged, the National Weather Service and city officials in Portland and Salem said.

The weather also prompted school districts in the Portland/Vancouver area, Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge to shut buildings and cancel in-person activities Friday.

Several COVID-19 vaccination sites, including those at the Oregon Convention Center and Portland International Airport and a site in southwest Washington’s Clark County, are closed for the weekend.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the greater Seattle area, where 2 to 8 inches of snow was expected, along with winds gusting to 40 mph. A winter storm warning for the region including Olympia, Washington predicted up to nearly a foot of snow into Saturday after that city received more than 6 inches in some places on Thursday.