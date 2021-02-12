New guidance, new limits: Bend restaurants welcome return of indoor dining

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With new snowfall comes new COVID-19 guidance from the Oregon Healthy Authority for Deschutes County restaurants, starting Friday.

With Gov. Brown's announcement earlier this week, Deschutes County moves down from 'Extreme Risk' to 'High Risk,' in COVID-19 protocols, permitting a resumption of indoor dining, though only at 25% capacity.

So how is the industry handling another round of new and lessened restrictions?

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan is speaking Friday with restaurants in Bend to learn how they're managing their first days back inside, ahead of the typically busy Valentine's Day and Presidents Day weekend.

Alec will have the full story later on First at Ten on Fox.