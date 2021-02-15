Skip to Content
Horse reported stolen east of Bend: DCSO seeks tips from public

An 8-year-old mare was reported stolen from a boarding facility east of Bend over the weekend
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public for tips or information Monday after a horse was reported stolen east of Bend over the weekend.

The 8-year-old mare was reported missing and apparently stolen at a boarding facility on Sunday, having been taken from a pasture overnight, Sgt. Jayson Janes said in a Facebook post sharing two photos of the horse.

Anyone with information that could help in the horse’s recovery is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference Case No. 21-7828.

