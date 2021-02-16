Deschutes County health officials seeing less COVID-19 vaccine hesitation

News

73% of St. Charles Health System caregivers have received at least first dose

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians, especially seniors, have been frustrated with limited vaccine availability, others have been hesitant to receive it at all. However, as NewsChannel 21 found out Tuesday, more folks are now opting in.

Still, some people in the area continue to express concerns.

Morgan Emerson, the public information officer with Deschutes County Health Services, told NewsChannel 21, "The majority of questions we get are just about the vaccine process -- how it was developed, what are the ingredients, and also rumors they heard on the internet and looking for a source of truth.”

Back in December, before the vaccine was available, Emerson said 472 Deschutes County residents took part in a phone survey. About 30% of them said they would be unlikely to receive the vaccine.

But since the rollout, Emerson said, the numbers have been promising.

She said 85% of employees with Bend-La Pine schools have opted to get the vaccine. A St. Charles Health System representative told NewsChannel 21 about 73% of caregivers across all facilities have received at least their first dose, and nearly 70% have gotten their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

"So we're seeing really significant numbers of people who are interested in the vaccine and choosing to get it when they're eligible,” Emerson said.

Emerson said the goal is to be able to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated as quickly as supplies allow.

For more information: https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine