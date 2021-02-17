Cross-country athletes must wear masks, among other changes

News

Summit head coach cautiously optimistic about upcoming season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's going to be an experience unlike any other, during a time when that's become the norm. Cross-country is already one of the most enduring high school sports -- and now, the athletes will be expected to wear masks during the upcoming season.

There are several other changes, some headed in a more hopeful direction, that Gov. Kate Brown announced last week, when she issued updated Oregon Health Authority guidance for outdoor athletics.

