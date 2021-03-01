With no-shows rising, Bend restaurant plans deposit hold for dinner reservations
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rosie Westlund, the owner of Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats in downtown Bend, says she’s noticed a troubling trend that's negatively affecting area restaurants: More customers are making reservations to secure a table, then canceling at the last minute -- or just not showing up.
As of now, restaurants in Deschutes County are limited to 25% indoor seating capacity. So Westlund said it’s a double-hit when someone who has a dinner reservation cancels, or just doesn’t show up, because she turns away walk-up customers, expecting people to show up for their reservation.
“They would say, 'Yes! Write me down! I’ll be there!' And then yes, they wouldn’t show up,” Westlund said Monday.
Westlund said she understands why people prefer making reservations to just showing up in hopes of getting a table, but it also doesn’t excuse not attempting to show up.
Amid the struggles with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s been hard for restaurants to thrive, especially when it comes to filling in the late-night slots after having turned away potential walk-ins.
She wants people to understand how not showing up for reservations to her restaurant impacts her.
“Its 9:10, and we call him, and he says ‘Oh, no -- I’m not coming.’ And we were like, 'Okay, well, we’d appreciate it if next time you judy call us and let us know.' And he literally said: ‘Yeah, no.'”
Other restaurants like Hola!, also in downtown Bend, say they aren’t confident in depending on strictly serving its customers by reservations only.
“It’s kind of risky for the business. What about if they don’t show up or something like that? And that’s why we offer first-come, first-serve,” said Fernando Bellindo, manager of the Hola! location in Sunriver.
Restaurants like Wild Rose are now going to be requiring deposits when making reservations. She said its been a system she’s implemented before, and is now just waiting to modernize the process.
“And so now, once our reservation app is ready to go, we will be requiring a $25 deposit, not refundable, that goes toward the meal,” Westlund said.
She added that people locally might not be used to the concept of paying for a reservation, but says it’s a common practice in bigger cities.
“If people are going to come, they are going to come. If they want to reschedule, that’s fine. They paid the deposit already, they can reschedule for whatever day," Westlund said.
Comments
48 Comments
LOL. family loves that place. GOOD BYE!!!!
She’s probably grateful that the likes of you won’t return.
Loyal customers would understand.
Yep, some people are inconsiderate jerks. Probably the same ones that refuse to wear masks.
And a certain oregon governor is insane and needs to be told to **** off.
Hey restaurants, instead of screwing the customers why not call out Covid Kate and tell her to **** off.
I’m guessing you are some kind of entitled Bend transplant. Wanting things to be there when it’s convenient for you and not caring what they are going through to try and stay open. I suppose if they call out covid Kate and disregard restrictions then you’re going to step up and pay their OSHA fines. This place will be lucky to see you stop being a patron there. This town doesn’t need anymore Monday morning quarterbacks like you.
Bend transplant?
This faux attempt at some form of moral superiority is wearisome.
Locals dont eat downtown very much comrade- do you????
You’re completely missing the point. Restaurants are doing their best to get through these difficult times, follow the guidelines to keep people safe and do what’s best for their business. To have people make reservations and no show is a real problem. When most places are very limited in the amount of patrons that can have indoors it can make a significant impact. You say we should blame our Governor, when it’s the the people that don’t have a clue what it takes to make a restaurant run are the real ones to blame.
Kate Brown doesn’t have a clue how a restaurant is run. She is the most responsible for running small restaurants out of business and making it extremely difficult for the other to survive. It is rude to not honor your reservation. It is deplorable to shut down restaurants and bankrupt them.
Funny the one thai place in america that wont make pad thai also cant figure out how to make reservations work, even though theyre constantly busy… bend exceptionalism at its finest bleh
(I mean i understand being too hip to put it on the menu but jeez we all know those ingredients are back there)
She makes it for my family every time we go in, just have to ask. I’m pretty sure she just doesn’t like you, and, who could blame her.
They used to make it if you asked, but youre right havent been in there for years, theres better thai in town
Maybe Wild Rose shouldn’t be expected to make what your little heart desires if it’s not on the menu. There are plenty of places in the city that make pad thai or you could expand your palate to the Northern Thailand menu of Wild Rose NORTHERN Thai Eats. You’re making yourself look like an uneducated jerk. Bend loves Wild Rose so back off.
Pure greed! She’s a real piece of work I hope people stop going there. First limited the amount of time people can sit at the tables now this. Cutting edge or just greedy?
Simple economics of supply and demand
Wow! That plan implies one has to spend at least $25 to get a meal. The “New Bend” at its finest! We hate capitalists but please pay 800K for your house & 25 bucks for some Ramen!
Sounds like they are just better at capitalism than you? ouch
Ummm. Maybe. Newsflash. It might cost you at least $25 to have a meal if you’re not having a hamburger or fast food. Perish the thought! Maybe you and some buddies can double up your fried rice orders?
How does anyone NOT spend at least $25 for dinner? Eat at Subways? Also, Wild Rose doesn’t serve ramen so I can tell that you’ve never eaten there. That place isn’t for you.
Well, perhaps 21 will check back w them in a week and see how their plan worked out?
They have great food, but I’m not at all surprised they limit table time, the meal I get is $15, so I don’t know how that would work. I get to go because one time the owners kid asked me to “relocate ” to a different destination because I was “big” and they wanted to make people feel comfortable sitting at the bar. Basically I was too fat and taking up too much room, it was the daughter I think. Btw I lost 100lbs since then lol
congratulations on your weight loss. That’s dedication and persistence to a goal!
Wanted to eat at Wild Rose on Friday night about 6pm, place looked empty when we asked to be seated. We were turned away because all the tables had reservations. Probably won’t be back, other options available. Won’t make a reservation with a deposit. Why is Oregon closed up and Florida is open?
Not just Florida, literally all states except for a handful. You ask why, control is the only explanation, for sure not the science.
Are you having trouble going in places? You must be the only one, takeout and sit down are both open here (even for pouty whiners 🤣🤣)
Not science? how about statistics? FL and TX have 3 times the death rate per capita that we have! Maybe Kate’s trying to save lives!
You are an idiot. That is literally the issue she is having. She could not seat you because she had reservations and many unempathetic pigs like yourself don’t understand how this effects them and don’t even bother to call in to cancel. So in reality, its idiots like yourself effecting her and other idiots like yourself that can’t get a table, then you want to complain and punish her for it. Go away already.
I love this idea! Hopefully it’ll keep the pad thai/Sriracha sauce crowd away. They can go to Black Bear, Olive Garden, or wherever to fulfill their simple conservative palates.
Ha theres no refined palates in this town, you cant even get decent chinese or pizza most places- if you bought into their “exclusive northern thai” marketing in the middle of the mormon belt, it says more about you
Let’s be honest; the level of personal integrity continues to decline along with any sense of civility as noted by the high level of jerks who will spend hours on their cell phones, but will not die due 30 seconds to call/text to cancel a reservation. Ran a charity’s Craigslist sale site for a while and ended up closing it down as the number of no-shows on free items was incredible. While I wish them the restaurant best of luck, suspect it will end up in an ugly public sharing event. But I do like the initiative of the firm!
Free craiglist ads are the modern version of bathroom scribbles, lets be honest
It all the new people in town. this was never an issue before we filled with the massive influx of people buying homes for $1.2mil plus from CA skyrocketed. We have a massive dose of east coast and city dwellers who do nothing but complain. They are raising spoiled kids who operate the same way Its awful and I am not I can stand much more of it. You need only look at the FB page “Mt Bachelor Conditions” and will see that every whining pathetic complainer is form out of state. In the last 3 weeks I’ve seen NY, WA, CT, of course CAx10 complaining about the issues at the mountain when we are literally being clobbered with the biggest storm of the season. They are ignorant, arrogant, and down right rude.
Let’s be honest; the level of personal integrity continues to decline along with any sense of civility as noted by the high level of jerks who will spend hours on their cell phones, but will not take 30 seconds to call/text to cancel a reservation. Ran a charity’s Craigslist sale site for a while and ended up closing it down as the number of no-shows on free items was incredible. While I wish them the restaurant best of luck, suspect it will end up in an ugly public sharing event. But I do like the initiative of the firm!
Greed? Wow. When people don’t show for a reservation during these times?
Which is then lost revenue for the restaurant ~ a business that is already struggling? And operating as best they can?
How do you propose it’s managed?
And are you sure you are a never Trumper?
Wild rose doesnt struggle and never has
Wild Rose isn’t struggling. There business model has exploded in COVID. They’re opening up another location. I’d love to struggle like that.
That’s fair, don’t blame Wild Rose one bit for that policy.
I get how maddening and economically damaging a no show can be, but this non-refundable deposit is absurd. Life happens; people get sick; family emergencies come up, workdays run long, etc.
.
A reasonable compromise would be a time window. Cancel in less than two hours before your reservation, you lose the deposit. Still the whole $25 reservation deposit would make me leery of going to Wild Rose. This is Bend, not LA or NYC.
“people prefer making reservations to just showing up in hopes of getting a table”
When I wasnt on location working, I worked in the restaurant biz. When you make a reservation at a place, barring the place closing down, you are guaranteed a table. There is no “hoping” you will get one. While I realize a lot of people out there are flakes (trying selling something on Craigslist!), if they happen to be telling people that they will put them down for a table, and might have one ready for them when they get there, thats the problem there. People want a sure thing. Not a maybe.
An episode of Seinfeld comes to mind. No Thai for you!
One restaurant, and a phone call to Hola’s… trend? WR’s “solution” is understandable, but it is a turn-off and could back-fire with their clientele. Most places don’t take reservations; it’s first come first serve. They’ll give you a time estimate and put you on a waiting list if the house if full. Some will even give you a pager. Given the demand for dining out services in Bend (my experience is “packed”, virtually every day of the week), I find it hard to believe that this is a huge problem. Understand why they are doing it, but seems much easier and more pro-business to just eliminate reservations altogether.
From the ignorant responses people don’t seem to grasp the cost of renting space in downtown Bend. If you’re to cheap to have decent food and be courteous in these times you’re more than welcome to eat garbage from a drive thru or have it delivered but the same cheapo’s will complain about tipping as well.
It’s just unreal how horrible the bottom of our community has become, and I don’t mean economically.
Unfortunately, I think she is probably exaggerating the problem. With almost every restaurants having wait times in excess of an hour, it shouldn’t be that hard to fill a cancelled reservation. As far a no shows, maybe she should stipulate that they should arrive early as their table will not be held after 5 min. But then again, I guess they don’t want people to stay too long and enjoy their meal. I heard the food is great, but the service is terrible. No deposit for me. I will elect to dine elsewhere.
It’s very sad this is where they have ended up. For those of you that just want to complain some more, just go away. Bend does not need this new level of entitled groups moving here. This is a small town, still, so stop treating it like it’s NY, LA or SF from where most of you seem to hail. Times are tough and people need to be kind. Maybe you’ve seen the sticker, “Be Nice, you’re in Bend.” Yeah there is a reason that was made for you people. Just try being nice in general and work on some empathy.
Kumbaya
If anyone doesn’t like Wild Rose’s policy they should open their own damn restaurant.