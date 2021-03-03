Bend councilors talk housing and ‘safe parking’ spots to combat homelessness

News

Also split on whether to grant Bend Marathon special events permit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council met Wednesday evening and discussed issues ranging from affordable housing to homelessness and possible parking code changes, as well as whether the Bend Marathon should proceed at this improving stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Eric King led the conversation on affordable housing and homelessness policies developed in recent weeks amid the new council's goal-setting.

"We all benefit from having safe, secure housing," King said. "That is something I think we should all strive for and share that value of helping each other."

King addressed three primary components for the city's housing response, including keeping people in their current homes, temporary transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness, and and affordable housing for those in the market to buy.

"We want to provide folks immediate shelter and safety where they're at," King said. "But we also can't forget about the need to create a pipeline of more supportive, permanent housing to help folks along the way."

Back in mid-February, councilors unanimously approved $1.3 million in funding for three affordable housing developments, in an effort to create over 435 affordable units.

The council also introduced code changes related to safe parking for the homeless.

Associate City Attorney Elizabeth Oshel says the goal is to find a safe place for everyone in the community to sleep.



"We know that there are insufficient numbers of shelter beds and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in our community," Oshel said. "This is part of the city's overall strategy, to take some short-term actions to help provide safe places, or allow others to provide safe spaces."

Under Oregon's state of emergency declaration due to the pandemic, the city allowed overnight parking for those who are homeless, but now the council is considering permanent protections.

The proposal would allow recreational vehicles, stationary vehicles and tent setups to be stationed overnight at religious centers, private businesses and nonprofits.

Those participating facilities would need to provide sanitation stations and access to restrooms.

The last issue wrestled with by councilors later Wednesday night was about the upcoming Bend Marathon, which is seeking a special events permit and sought a clear path to hold an event this spring, but encountered a county split on the message that would send, both to the community and visitors.

Race organizers said they would have safety procedures in event for a safe event, with a modified course, starting in waves, no or limited aid stations and masks required near the start and in the start-finish area.

Councilor Anthony Broadman said he’d been in touch with the event promoters who are seeking that certainty of the permit before announcing an event date.

Colleagues Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg were okay with proceeding, as the event followed state guidance, but Barb Campbell was opposed, Mayor Sally Russell said she’d ask the organizers to postpone the event, while Genna Goodman-Campbell and Melanie Keebler said they couldn’t provide a clear answer at this time.

Goodman-Cambell said she'd "like to have a more robust discussion" about special event permits in general, but is "not comfortable to give that certainty" of promising a special event permit for the marathon in two weeks.

A recent decline in Deschutes County cases, if it continues in coming days, could see the county move down to the "moderate risk" category, with looser rules for gatherings.

Broadman said what his councilors shared "all makes sense" and that the marathon organizers "knew about this -- none of it is easy."