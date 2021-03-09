Redmond councilor Clark-Endicott faces backlash over social media post

News

Callers to meeting voice criticism; one urges resignation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with controversy as Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott received citizen criticism for a now-deleted Facebook post on South Dakota's new legislation.

One caller during the visitors portion of the agenda called for Clark-Endicott's resignation for what she says was a bigoted statement.

"I recommend she resigns and moves to South Dakota as she indicated she would like to do," the caller said.

The South Dakota Senate recently passed a bill that restricts transgender women athletes from competing on high school and college girls' and women's teams.

Councilor Clark-Endicott had shared an article about the bill on her Facebook page, saying, "South Dakota is looking pretty good about now..."

Those in support of the bill say it protects women's sports, but several Redmond callers felt differently.

"If she made the same comment about brown, black, or gay children, she would have already resigned in disgrace, as she clearly should," another caller said. "No one who promotes hate or bigotry is fit to serve in our community."

The councilors also discussed upcoming affordable housing developments in Redmond, like Midtown Place, with Housing Works Executive Director David Brandt.

"Coming soon: One of our pride and joys, Midtown Place will be up at Fifth and Greenwood," Brandt said.

The new development will be comprised of 47 units to help link the downtown urban renewal district, the rest of downtown and the medical district, in an effort to create a more vibrant and sustainable community.

The council then reviewed plans for Wild Mike's Ultimate Pizza to relocate all of its operations, including its corporate headquarters, from Clackamas County to Redmond.

Jon Stark, senior director of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI), says they're ready for what he says is a rare opportunity.

"We're excited to have this opportunity with this company," Stark said. "It's not every day that a project of this magnitude has an interest in Central Oregon."

The company is looking to access the Long-Term Rural Enterprise Zone Program, and as part of the recruitment process, Wild Mike's is seeking a 15-year property tax exemption for the value of its development of the site.

To receive the exemption, the company has agreed to invest roughly $40 million in taxable investments.

They have also agreed to create a required 50 new jobs, in addition to relocating their baseline of 64 jobs (114 total) into Redmond within three years of occupancy.

The Long-Term Rural Enterprise Zone agreement for Wild Mike's is set to be formally presented to the council for approval next Tuesday.

Should councilors approve the proposal, it then goes to the the other partners in the Greater Redmond Area Enterprise Zone, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners and the city of Sisters.