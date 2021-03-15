New equipment planned at Lake Billy Chinook to protect against wave damage

News

SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider a $605,000 contract to buy equipment to protect against wave damage to docks and boats at The Cove Palisades State Park near Culver.

The 8 a.m. video conference meeting is public and will be viewable online at http://bit.ly/osprcvideo.

The wave attenuators and related hardware will be installed on Lake Billy Chinook near the state park marina to protect the area from wave action currently damaging docks and boats.

Pacific Netting Products based in Kingston, Washington submitted the bid. If approved, the contract will be funded by Oregon Lottery dollars dedicated to the state park system by voters.

The next regularly scheduled commission business meeting is April 15, too late in the season to acquire and install the equipment. There are no other items on the draft agenda, which is online at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/CAC/Pages/CAC-oprc.aspx.