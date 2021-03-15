Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by ‘anarchists’
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland are demanding an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” that continues to occur in the city.
For nearly nine months, protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism in Portland, which has become a key city in the country’s racial reckoning.
While officials on Monday said many events and protesters are peaceful, there continues to be small groups of people smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police.
“The community is sick and tired of people engaging in criminal destruction and violence and doing it under the guise of some noble cause,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said during a news conference.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.
“The people who work here support the voices of racial and social justice and will not be intimidated from doing our jobs by the ugly graffiti or broken windows,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. “We do not confuse the voices of the many with the shouts of the few who hope to hold our city hostage by petty crime and violence.”
Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-police-violence-oregon-portland-a4b84a60d51755a8330ef102098aba63
6 Comments
Wheeler and Brown are paying a different tune now since Obiden is in office. So I guess these people no longer can be used for the “agenda” of blaming President Trump for all the trouble. But, Hey, No worries, China Joe Obiden will fix everything!!!! (I wonder how the sale of Yellowstone is going?)
Let the police do their job and watch the city return to normal…
silence is violence. if none of the protesters pitch in to stop the violent ones, bust them all for the crimes
Now that the election is over, these so called “leaders” are taking action. So transparent.
The useful idiots have lost their usefulness. Prior to election they provided a weird counterpoint to Trump. But they were supposed to stop after Biden ascended. Instead, they even protested on Inauguration Day, and kept it up. As the weather warms up, they have no reason to stop breaking things. The precedent was set last summer. So now the powers are just embarrassed that they can’t keep control of their little army. It’s pretty funny. Watch them squirm
Never truer…you reap what you sow. I cannot feel any sympathy for the powers that be in Portland, they should have stood up at the start and taken a stand. I do feel sorry for the innocent residents that could not control what was happening. Now if the “useful idiots” (beautiful!) were to take their show to Salem and confront lockdown Kate justice would be served!