JCSO deputies seek 2 persons of interest in Metolius vehicle break-ins, vandalism

News

METOLIUS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever broke into and ransacked several vehicles and committed vandalism around the town of Metolius early Thursday morning.

Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn said the incidents occurred between 2 and 4 a.m., perhaps earlier. He said vehicles both locked and unlocked were broken into, as the locked ones had windows broken.

The sheriff’s office released two photos of persons of interest in the incidents. One was from an outside surveillance camera and another from Safeway, where a stolen credit card was used Thursday.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos of what took place was asked contact the deputy on duty by calling dispatchers at 541-475-2201.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-876-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.