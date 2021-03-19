OSU fans in Bend cheer as Beavers upset Tennessee 70-56 in NCAA tourney opener

News

First time both the men's and women's Oregon and Oregon State teams in it

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time ever, both the men's and women's teams from Oregon and Oregon State made it to the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State's men's team got things started on the men’s side Friday.

For the Beavers, they continue to defy the odds with a 70-56 upset win over Tennessee.

The Beavers came into the game against Tennessee as No. 12 seed underdogs.

Oregon State entered the tournament after winning the Pac-12 for the first time.

Camden Murtagh, an OSU fan, said he has faith in the Beavers.

"You know, it's March Madness, so you never know what's going to happen,” Murtagh said. “But I got some Beaver love -- and maybe a couple dollars on it, too."

Murtagh is in Bend visiting, but wanted the full experience watching the Beavers.

"I mean, it's the first day of March Madness, and I heard the Beavers. we're in it so had to come see for myself. What better place to be then a sports bar on the first day?"

Sidelines owner Trevor Kalberg said he’s happy he can even have people back inside watching sports.

"It's fantastic! It's been a great week, with St. Patrick's (Day) and this morning, everybody coming in and watching the games,” Kalberg said. “Just like back in sports action, for sure."

The Beavers took an early lead and finished the first half 33-19.

They carried that energy the whole game with a dominating 70-56 win.

OSU fan Brian Carter was not surprised.

“They’re the Beavers! I mean, come on,” Carter said.

Tyler Perry, an OSU alum, said he also expected a win, but not like this.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised they won., I was surprised they dominated the way they did,” Perry said.

While the win impressed, Carter and Perry are not exactly on the same page on how far the Beavers will go in the tournament.

"All the way,” Carter said.

“Eh, they'll probably get knocked out next round against Oklahoma State,” Perry said. “But who knows, man? I'm a big Beaver state fan, and I wish them the best of luck -- but I don't want to jinx them."

Sheena Olsen said she was happy to see them win, but happier just to be on hand with fellow Beaver fans.

"I just love the camaraderie and the fact that everybody pulls together and we all root for our favorite team. Oregon State,” Olsen said.

You can find the full report of the game here.