Sunriver family builds nonprofit to help young adults with intellectual disabilities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the past two decades, lifetime educators Michael and Lori Ball have traveled the world, teaching in places like Saudi Arabia, China and Thailand.

But finding the right educational needs for their 21-year-old son, Braden, who has profound autism and an intellectual disability, has been an uphill battle.

So the Sunriver husband and wife are starting their own nonprofit called Partners in Possibilities here in Central Oregon, to ensure Braden and others like him can make a successful transition into the workforce.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with the family tonight and will have the full story on First at Ten on Fox.