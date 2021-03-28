Stabbing on China Hat Road leads to arrest on assault, witness-tampering charges

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested early Sunday on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man who he believed was providing law enforcement with information about a pending criminal case, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and Bend police were dispatched around midnight to the reported stabbing on China Hat Road near Sunset View Drive, Sgt. Ron Brown said. A woman called 911 and reported her friend was stabbed in the neck and head by an unknown male.

Law enforcement and Bend Fire medics met up with the 32-year-old victim at the Bend Walmart parking lot. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, Brown said.

An investigation by sheriff’s detectives determined that Anthony Reyes, 33, knew the victim and believed he was a witness in another criminal case, Brown said.

Reyes met up with the other man and a female witness on China Hat Road “with the purpose of assaulting the male, because Reyes believed the male gave information about him in the other criminal case,” the sergeant said in a news release.

Reyes and the victim got into a physical fight and the victim eventually was stabbed, Brown said.

Reyes was lodged at the county jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness.

The investigation is continuing.