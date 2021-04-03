Two men killed in Salem, Corvallis officer-involved shootings

News

SALEM, Ore. (AP/KTVZ) -- Two men were killed in unrelated officer-involved shootings in Salem and Corvallis on Friday, authorities said.

A Corvallis police officer responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a man trespassing at the Days Inn motel on Northwest Ninth Street. An employee said the man was acting aggressively and trying to get into guests' rooms.

Officers contacted the man and quickly called for cover, saying the man was warmed with a knife.

An officer-involved shooting occurred a short time later. Emergency medical aid was rendered, the the man, identified as a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene.

The officers involved has been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is being led by Albany police, aided by the Benton County Major Crimes team.

Later Friday, Salem police shot and killed a man who reportedly was threatening to kill himself and threatened firefighters.

Oregon State Police say the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. Friday on Ewald Avenue SE.

Police said they were called on a report the man was suicidal and had injured himself. Firefighters had arrived before police and said the man threatened them with a gun.

When officers arrived, they said the man was still armed and confronted officers. At that point, an officer shot him.

Police said attempts to save the man were unsuccessful. No one else was injured. Two Salem police officers have been placed on leave.

No officers or firefighters were injured in the incident.

Per standard protocols for the use of deadly physical force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office has selected OSP to lead the investigation.