Sunny, warm & breezy

Today we get to enjoy a nice, but brief break between systems. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will be in the low 60's. This afternoon, westerly and NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Winds will stay pretty gusty through the night. Skies will stay mostly clear, but we may see an isolated snowflake or two. Lows will be scattered through the 20's.

Skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday and we will be left with some cool and windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and NW winds at 15-25 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Winds will become light out of the west Saturday night and skies will continue to clear. Under sunny skies, highs will hit the mid 50's Sunday and the warm up will continue from there. Skies will stay clear and we will be in the mid to upper 60's by Thursday.

