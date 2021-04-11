Bend man arrested in Terrebonne traffic stop; drugs, cash seized

News

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a Bend man accused of selling drugs in Deschutes County led to a traffic stop near Terrebonne, the man’s arrest and seizure of drugs, cash and a loaded handgun, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit had been investigating the 38-year-old man for drug sales in the county. Detectives learned Thursday that he was returning to the county with possible drugs in his possession, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

Detectives spotted the man driving a Jeep Wrangler headed south on Highway 97 near Terrebonne, Sullivan said. He was stopped around 5 p.m. Thursday at Ogden Wayside near Highway 97 by Street Crimes detectives, Community Action Target Team deputies and members of the sheriff’s office SWAT Team.

Sheriff’s K-9 Masa and partner Deputy Ben Bartness responded and alerted to the presence of drugs in the Jeep. A search found about ¾ of a pound of methamphetamine, about a half-pound of heroin, more than $7,000 in cash and a loaded handgun, Sullivan said.

The man first was taken to St. Charles Bend for medical treatment, then lodged in the county jail on charges of heroin and meth possession and delivery, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender, as well as a parole violation for which he remained held without bail Sunday.

The Street Crimes Unit focuses on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes. The two CATT deputies work proactively in problem areas.