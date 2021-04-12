Tuition freeze recommended by COCC president, awaiting board approval

News

Update: Adding video, comments from COCC president, student )

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College plans to keep its current tuition rate for the coming school year.

COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley told NewsChannel 21 on Monday she is recommending no increase for tuition or fees next fall, as well as indefinitely suspending online course fees.

Chesley said community college students have been hit hard by the pandemic and need a break.

"The pandemic has really been the straw that broke the camel's back, in terms of their ability to return to college,” Chesley said.

Chesley says the college has been able to save money during the pandemic by eliminating all non-essential spending and hiring, and by receiving federal and state support.

"What we want to be is as accessible as possible to all of our community members,” Chesley said. “As affordable as possible, because we know now that the pandemic is hopefully coming to an end, people are going to want to return to their lives. And part of returning to their lives is either returning to their education or starting an education."

COCC’s tuition for local residents would remain at $109 per credit.

The college has the fifth-lowest tuition rate out of 17 Oregon community colleges.

When asked if tuition could be not just frozen but reduced Chesley said it’s not that simple.

"Truth is also in this pandemic, the expenses to community colleges have gone up,” Chesley said. “So it might be preferable to lower tuition, but that's not realistic at this time."

Chesley cites a decline in enrollment and the costs from remote learning as key expenses the college has faced.

"There's savings, yes -- but there's also significant expenditures that have come with COVID,” Chesley said.

Seth Root, editor in chief of The Broadside, COCC's student newspaper, says he feels that given the circumstances, this is the right move.

"I do applaud this decision, for the most part.” Root said. “We'll see down the road if they will continue to keep it at this rate."

Chesley could not promise any more freezes for the future.

She said she doesn’t anticipate any large spikes, but would not rule out an eventual price increase.

"We have always tried to keep our increases, if we had to have them, as low as possible, based on the real needs of the college," she said.

The board of directors will vote on the tuition freeze Wednesday. Their meeting is at 5:45 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Central Oregon Community College Facebook page.