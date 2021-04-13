Tatum scores 32 as the Celtics edge the Blazers 116-115

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for Boston, winners of six of their last seven games.

Damian Lillard had 28 points and 10 assists, and Carmelo Anthony had 25 points off the bench for Portland.