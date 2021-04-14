Sunriver Resort holds job fair in hopes of bringing on 400 new hires

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort held a job fair Wednesday evening as they prepare to bring on as many as 400 new employees for the summer.

Lindsay Borkowski, the resort's director of sales and marketing, says they are looking to be back at full capacity with 900-1,000 staff members in place, despite recently rising levels of COVID cases in Deschutes County.

She says their location and overall resort space has allowed them to maintain protocols and safety precautions better than most.

And although many businesses have reached out to NewsChannel 21 as they struggle to find new job applicants, Sunriver Resort is not wasting any time, with many people heading home with new jobs.

