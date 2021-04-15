Central Oregonians organize garbage truck fundraiser for homeless camps

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After two cleanup operations by the Oregon Department of Transportation near Murphy Road and Revere Avenue sparked concern, some local organizers are working on one solution to keep homeless camps clean with trash pickup on a regular basis.

Jon Riggs, a volunteer with the pop-up Street Kitchen Collective, is working on purchasing a garbage truck to assist those experiencing homelessness through cleanup operations, and may even offer them jobs to help.

The group has secured a down payment for the truck, which is now located in Roseburg, but they still need another $3,000 to reach their overall goal of $8,000 and make the purchase.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with Riggs earlier to learn more about their efforts and gameplan moving forward.

