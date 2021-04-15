Central Oregonians organize garbage truck fundraiser for homeless camps
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After two cleanup operations by the Oregon Department of Transportation near Murphy Road and Revere Avenue sparked concern, some local organizers are working on one solution to keep homeless camps clean with trash pickup on a regular basis.
Jon Riggs, a volunteer with the pop-up Street Kitchen Collective, is working on purchasing a garbage truck to assist those experiencing homelessness through cleanup operations, and may even offer them jobs to help.
The group has secured a down payment for the truck, which is now located in Roseburg, but they still need another $3,000 to reach their overall goal of $8,000 and make the purchase.
NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with Riggs earlier to learn more about their efforts and gameplan moving forward.
He'll have the full story on Fox at 4 p.m.
Is this for clean up after the homeless have been booted out? If yes, then OK lets do it. If this like a weekly trash service for these bums forget it. Stop feeding the bears. These homeless are takers. They have no interest in jobs or contributing to society. Clean up Bend by sending these people packing back to where they came from.
1) Who will cover the insurance on this item – vehicle insurance, workers comp – for the driver? 2) Who is licensed to drive this item? 3) Will the driver have to join the Union? 4) Who is paying for fuel? 5) Who is paying the dump fees? 6) Who is covering the maintenance cost? 7) Who will pay the tow bill when it gets stuck in the mud/snow? 8) Who is covering the DMV fees?