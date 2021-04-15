Skip to Content
SW Redmond residents voice concern about possible crime in their neighborhoods

Neighbors report unusual overnight activity, possible gunshots

REDMOND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Several Redmond residents, mostly in the southwest part of the city, have posted notes on the Nextdoor website regarding suspicious, possibly criminal activity in their neighborhoods in recent days.

Several people have come forward saying that people are knocking on their doors and windows in the middle of the night. Others say they've heard gunshots.

Redmond Police were contacted about the issues.

Carly Keenan is looking into the reports, speaking with neighbors and police, for a possible story on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

