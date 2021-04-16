Becky Johnson is heading back to Corvallis, this time as OSU’s boss

News

Named Oregon State University's interim president; assumes position May 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dr. Becky Johnson is packing her bags in Bend and heading back to Corvallis, a place she is very familiar with. This time, though, she'll be the boss.

The OSU Board of Directors unanimously voted Friday to name Johnson the interim president of the university. She'll began the job May 1 and stay for a year, or until a permanent president is chosen.

Johnson takes over the helm of OSU -- the first woman in that role in its 150-plus-year history --at a delicate time. The former president, F. King Alexander, resigned amid controversy surrounding his handling of sexual assault complaints at Louisiana State University.

The students and faculty said they had no confidence in Alexander anymore. That mistrust is exactly what Johnson plans on addressing first.

"We've gone through a presidential transition that caused I think a lot of mistrust from people at the university," she told NewsChannel 21 Friday. "People want to be heard. They want to know that they have a voice in decisions at the university. We have a strong culture of shared governance with students, faculty and staff. I really want to work by getting around the campus and talking with people, meeting with people and trying to restore that trust."

Johnson has been with the university for more than 35 years. She's been the vice president of OSU-Cascades in Bend for the last 12 years. She believes her past roles have prepared her well for this next one.

"Even though this is obviously a much smaller campus, my role here is similar in that I'm the campus leader," Johnson said. "So kind of the buck stops here on decisions."

Johnson's contract includes more than $500,000 in compensation from the university and foundation. She said, as of now, she does not plan on turning the interim title into a permanent position, but she is not ready to rule out the possibility.

"Never say never," she said. "When I came here to OSU-Cascades, I was only going to be here for three months while we searched for a permanent leader. I'm still here 12 years later. So I think we'll just have to get closer to the end of this interim position and then decide what comes next."

Johnson added she may return later to her role as a professor, perhaps in Bend.

She plans on keeping her Bend home, but will live in the president's residence in Corvallis for the duration of her term.

In the meantime, school leaders have begun the search for an interim vice president at OSU-Cascades. Johnson said they will name her replacement before May 1.