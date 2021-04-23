C.O. health care workers feeling burnout, some leave frontline roles

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health care workers in Central Oregon and across the country are feeling burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Nurses Association says many nurses have switched or considered switching to another position in health care that isn't on the frontlines.

Tiffany Simmons, a Central Oregon nurse and ONA member says she knows at least 10 people who have switched from bedside work to consulting, education or case management in health care.

Simmons says a number of issues, some stemming back before the pandemic, have compounded and caused this burnout and need for a change.

