Morant scores 33, Grizzlies beat Trail Blazers 130-128

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja Morant had 33 points and 13 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fourth straight loss with a 130-128 victory on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks added 25 points for Memphis, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard overcame a slow start and finished with 27 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. Portland has lost six of its last seven.