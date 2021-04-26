Half of River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend could become housing development

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fifty percent of River's Edge Golf Course could potentially be full of houses, rather than golfers.

A proposal sent to the City of Bend in March aims to add 372 homes, half of which would be town homes, to the golf course.

The proposal states half of the property will be retained as open space. It appears that nine holes of the course will remain and the other nine will be used for the development, based on the rendering.

