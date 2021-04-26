Half of River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend could become housing development
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fifty percent of River's Edge Golf Course could potentially be full of houses, rather than golfers.
A proposal sent to the City of Bend in March aims to add 372 homes, half of which would be town homes, to the golf course.
The proposal states half of the property will be retained as open space. It appears that nine holes of the course will remain and the other nine will be used for the development, based on the rendering.
“I tell ya, golf courses and cemeteries are the biggest wastes of prime real estate.” –Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield, ‘Caddyshack’)
Anyone who didn’t see this one coming hasn’t been paying attention. My only surprise is that it took so long.
I’m sure they’ll all be high- to medium-density and be affordable housing.
Riiight.
Show me the money!
I wonder how much will be spent on legal fees by homeowners who do not pay for or own the golf course in an attempt to force the owner to leave it as is to protect their view?
I’d imagine they don’t have much of a leg to stand on unless there’s something in their deeds about a perpetual view of green grass.
—–see Mountain High…..