Bend company AdvenChair set to launch off-road wheelchair

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- AdvenChair, a Bend firm, has designed an off-road wheelchair to help people with mobility challenges enjoy the outdoors.

The human-powered hiking wheelchair is designed for teams of two or more to navigate through trails and paths where the pavement ends.

Pre-orders became available in November, and the company is ready to launch their new off-road wheelchair in June -- just in time for summer off-road adventures.

Tune in to NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4 to watch reporter Leslie Cano speak with Geoff Babb, the inventor of the AdvenChair, and with people who have been able to test the chair in the outdoors.

