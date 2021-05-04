Bend woman creates ‘Survival Guide’ for community

News

Resources for homelessness, addiction, shelter, and more

BEND, Ore, (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman has created a Bend Survival Guide to promote available resources for community members struggling with different types of hardships.

It's a list that can be downloaded or printed out. Donations are also welcome.

Carly Keenan is speaking with the creator to find out what inspired her to start the project. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.