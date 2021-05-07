Some Bend fast-food restaurants closed, others challenged by hiring squeeze

News

Drive-thru lanes also closed or backed up amid limited workforce

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's no secret that fast-food restaurants are hiring. Drive down Third Street in Bend and you'll see 'Now Hiring' signs on nearly every building. Central Oregon is not immune to the challenges facing fast-food restaurants and other businesses around the country.

Taco Bell on Third Street has a sign on the door that says it's temporarily closed, not saying why. Jack in the Box also appears to be closed. It has a sign on the door that says the drive-thru is open, but visitors found cones blocking access.

McDonald's has two locations on Third Street. The northside location is booming with business, as drive-thru lines are backed up six to seven cars deep.

Fast-food restaurants differ from typical, dine-in restaurants, since they're expected to get the product out in a matter of minutes. That presents challenges, if only a few employees are working -- managing drive-thru, pickup and online orders.

Damon Runberg, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department, says there are several reasons contributing to the businesses temporarily closing. These include health and safety concerns, competitive pay from other industries, workers on temporary leave, struggles with child care and schooling, a "yo-yo" effect from changing county risk levels, and unemployment benefits from the government.

While many businesses are hiring, Runberg told NewsChannel 21 on Friday that Bend's economy is almost fully recovered to what it was pre-pandemic -- though not without new challenges.

Carly Keenan is speaking with fast-food businesses to learn about those challenges and will have a full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.