Hummel, Oregon lawmakers endorse criminal justice, police reform bill to reduce racial disparities

Hold joint news conference one year after George Floyd's death

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined several state legislators Tuesday in expressing their support for a criminal justice and police reform bill, endorsing the measure on the anniversary of George Floyd's death.

House Bill 2002 is aimed at reducing racial disparities, promoting restorative justice programs, and investing in communities most impacted by the criminal justice system.

Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly says the measure is a step in the right direction.

"Any legislation that looks out for African Americans especially, for all people of color is a good thing," Waites said.

House Bill 2002:

Requires law enforcement officers to issue citations in lieu of arrest for specified crimes.

Prohibits traffic stops based solely on specified traffic violations.

Requires certain continuing education for parole and probation officers.

Modifies Justice Reinvestment Program grant distribution.

During the press conference, Hummel said he is honored to support the legislation.

"We must end policing and supervision practices that trap people of color in poverty and endanger lives. HB 2002 offers a historic pathway toward a system that emphasizes justice over punishment, safety over incarceration, and equity over oppression," Hummel said.

Waites said he's happy to see change towards racial disparities happening at a local level.

"I was really surprised to see Mr. Hummel on the list, and excited at the same time, because it lets me know that local officials are thinking about these types of legislation,” Waites said.

Along with the new measure, Waites added that COBLA is also working on creating additional resources for the community.

"Pretty soon, we're going to release a number that parents and children and community members can call when they have problems with the police -- problems that they don't want to go to the police with," Waites said.

News release from the Partnership for Safety and Justice:

Oregon legislators honor George Floyd on anniversary of his murder & highlight transformative public safety legislation

Salem, Ore. - In commemoration of the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, Oregon legislators hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday to discuss transformative public safety legislation that will reduce racial disparities, promote safety and success, promote restorative justice programs, and invest in communities most harmed by the criminal justice system.

A video recording of the press conference is available here (password: ORHB2002!). Below are select statements from the speakers:

“Our excessive reliance on arrests, incarceration, and supervision creates barriers to adjusting to life back in the community and causes generational poverty. By reinvesting in rebuilding lives, supporting survivors and culturally specific services, we can start to address underlying causes of crime, like racial injustice, poverty, substance abuse, and high-cost health care and housing.”

--Senator Lew Frederick

“As a Black mother, I must carry the hopes of Black mothers and fathers in this state. I believe that police killings are preventable and that George Floyd’s killing was preventable. Now is the time to ensure that our criminal justice and public safety policies are rooted in racial equity and truly give everyone a chance to feel safe in their homes, places of worship, and community spaces.”

--Representative Janelle Bynum

“We’re here today because after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer, Oregon leaders vowed to help dismantle systemic racism and prevent more tragedies. We are calling on our colleagues to continue to make good on their commitment by supporting transformative legislation that will promote healing, justice, and safety for everyone.”

--Senator Kayse Jama

“I am really proud to support HB 2002. This day is very meaningful to think about what it takes to reinvest in community and innovative approaches to community safety.”

--Representative Khanh Pham

“HB 2002 offers a historic pathway toward a system that emphasizes justice over punishment, safety over incarceration, and equity over oppression. This is why I’m honored to stand with the Oregon Legislature’s BIPOC Caucus in support of this bill. Every Oregonian deserves to feel safe in their community. Oregon leaders should not pass on this opportunity to lead with our values and deliver safety for all.”

--Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel

“Since the murder of George Floyd one year ago, the Black Lives Matter movement and activists across the country have helped to expose systemic racism and injustice in a starker light. We are here today to support legislation that will help transform public safety in Oregon and address the structural racism that is at the root of our broken criminal justice system. HB 2002 was developed by a broad coalition of organizations across the state. It’s crucial that we pass it this Legislative session.”

--Representative Andrea Valderrama

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt also released the following statement in support of HB 2002.

“It is a somber day to for us to reflect on the murder that happened a year ago today. I stand with BIPOC legislators and the Transforming Justice Coalition in support of HB 2002 which will reduce racial disparities, promote success after incarceration and invest in underserved communities. HB 2002 represents a powerful response to community demands in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and is the right approach to creating lasting safety for our communities.”

The data clearly show that our current approach to public safety produces racial disparities. Black and Latinx drivers are more likely to be pulled over in a vehicle, even though white drivers are more likely to have contraband than people of color. Racial profiling leads to disproportionate arrest and conviction rates among communities of color. Black people represent 2.2 percent of Oregon’s population but 9.3 percent of the state’s prison population.

House Bill 2002 is supported by the Transforming Justice coalition, Governor Brown’s Racial Justice Council, the Fair Shot for All coalition, and members of the Legislature’s BIPOC Caucus.

The bill centers the voices and leadership of Oregonians who identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color and promotes healing, safety and justice in three ways: