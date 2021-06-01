Bend long-distance runner sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed a year, due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped Bend's Mel Lawrence from training hard, in hopes of competing on the world's biggest stage this summer.

The long-distance runner is set to compete in the women’s 3000 meter steeplechase final of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene later this month, where she could punch her ticket to Tokyo.

The path for Lawrence is straightforward: Finish in the top 3 and she's in.

