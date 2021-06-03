Madras man jailed on charges of luring teen online; authorities want to hear about other contacts

News

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 49-year-old Madras man who is a registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old girl online for sex near a public park, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said. They are seeking to hear about any other contacts with children he might have made.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Edwin Josh Williams shortly before 8 p.m. He was booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, a Class B felony, and luring a minor, a Class C felony, Sgt. Ryan Grote said.

Anyone with more information regarding Williams contacting a child is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Tyler Anderson at 541-475-6520, extension 4342.