‘I have to do this’: Redmond man saves pair from burning car on Hwy. 126

Gabriel Lascurain says scene looked like something out of a movie, but felt nothing like it

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gabriel Lascurain still doesn't believe what happened, but it's a night he'll never forget. The shuttle driver for Bend's B&R Auto Wrecking was on his usual route along Highway 126 toward Eugene early Monday morning when he spotted a car engulfed in flames over the embankment, with a young man and woman stuck inside, screaming for help.

Lascurain says he was put into a 'fight or flight' moment -- and at 2:15 a.m., the 43-year-old Redmond man decided he had to fight.

He jumped over the embankment and, using the tools in his tow truck, managed to pull the two occupants from the car, just moments before it exploded.

"Nothing like how movies depict it," Lascurain told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday morning. "It was so much harder to actually deal with, physically, no matter how strong I was -- and emotionally. The thoughts and decisions I had to make at a split-second -- I had to just put myself aside and say, 'I have to do this.'"

Lascurain saved the lives of those two young people, but almost lost his own in the process.

"There was a moment when I literally thought, 'I might die,'" Lascurain recalled. "'If I get close enough to that car right now, if I got back and get him, I'll die.'"

Oregon State Police said the Bend couple was heading back from Eugene when the female driver fell asleep and ran off the road. Both were injured and taken by ambulances to St. Charles Bend.

Lascurain figures if he'd arrived at the crash scene near Sahalie Falls just a couple of minutes earlier, he wouldn't have noticed the flames. If he was one minute too late, they might have already been dead. He wasn't even supposed to be there at that time, but his only guess is that it was meant to be.

"There's got to be a purpose I guess," Lascurain joked. "I don't know. I don't know. I'm just grateful that I was there. It makes no sense how I was there right at that exact same minute, right on time. Why did I leave early that morning? Why did I stop -- make that one stop before I even got to that point on the road? Why? There's a whole bunch of whys, but it all worked out."

Lascurain doesn't consider himself a hero, but that's what his coworkers are calling him now.

