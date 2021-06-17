State urges limited outdoor water use due to chlorine shortage; C.O. cities seek new sources

News

Power not expected to return until June 28 or29; experts say water is still safe to drink

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A regional chlorine shortage due to a power failure at a Washington state manufacturer is adding to an already challenging nationwide issue, prompting some Central Oregon cities to look for other sources and the state to urge limited outdoor water use.

A power transformer failed at a chlorine manufacturer in southwest Washington, which supplies chlorine to most of the West Coast.

As state officials urged Thursday that Oregonians limit their outdoor water use, such as lawn watering, Bend and Redmond officials told NewsChannel 21 they are looking for alternative supply chains.

The regional issue comes on the heels of a national chlorine shortage due to a spike in demand, along with a fire at a chorine plant in Louisiana earlier this year.

At a Thursday afternoon media briefing, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management emphasized that tap water throughout the state remains clean and safe, despite a chlorine supply chain interruption affecting regional drinking water and wastewater treatment utilities along the West Coast.

“There are no immediate impacts, and we continue to track for potential changes or needs,” said OEM Deputy Director Matt Marheine. “The public can continue to use water for drinking, cooking and bathing, but may consider limiting outdoor use to extend the state’s current chlorine supply. We appreciate the public’s careful water usage and want to reassure there is no need to start amassing additional volumes of water.”

The chlorine shortage is the result of a major electrical failure recently suffered at Westlake Chemical, based in Longview, Washington. Westlake supplies chlorine to water and sewer utilities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California.

The chlorine shortage does not impact all Oregon water and sewer utilities, as some entities have their own on-site chlorine generators or have enough supplies on hand to last through the next several weeks. Based on the most updated information available, this timeframe is projected to be sufficient for chlorine supplies to resume.

Utilities that may be impacted are aware of the situation and are working directly with the Governor’s Office, Oregon Health Authority, Department of Environmental Quality and OEM, and utilizing the Oregon Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (ORWARN) and federal authorities to get the chlorine supply they need.

Additionally, Westlake is working to bring the Longview plant back online quickly and evaluating options to help supply chlorine through its other plants and help alleviate the current supply shortage.

“We are drawing on our strong partnerships with Governor Brown’s Office and our local, state and regional partners to proactively and efficiently respond to this evolving situation. Oregon utilities are collectively working together to inventory needs across the state and preparing to share the remaining chlorine supply through mutual aid until production resumes,” stated Marheine. “We are relying on our fellow Oregonians to be responsible and considerate with their water supplies and use.”

Marheine said the power is expected to return on June 28th or 29th.

How Oregonians Can Use Water Wisely to Extend the Current Chlorine Supply

Use water only for drinking, cooking and bathing

Limit outdoor use such as filling pools, washing cars or watering lawns

Be considerate of fellow Oregonians when purchasing additional water supplies

The electrical failure at Westlake follows a fire that destroyed BioLab in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in August 2020, rendering that plant inoperable. That facility was responsible for a significant portion of chlorine tablets produced for the U.S. market, causing a nationwide chlorine shortage.

For additional updates and information, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/2021-Chlorine-Shortage.aspx.