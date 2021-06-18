Kôr Community Land Trust invites public to ribbon-cutting on first development

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting of its first development, Kôrazón, on Tuesday, July 13th at noon. The brief, outdoor event will celebrate the opening of Kôr’s net-zero, affordable homeownership development at 21221 Hurita Place in Bend.

Located in the Larkspur neighborhood off of SE 27th Street, these 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,100-square-foot homes are designed to net-zero energy standards and feature solar panels, an energy-efficient building envelope, lighting and mechanicals. Both the sustainability and craftsmanship is unmatched, including 50-year metal siding, upgraded fixtures, and hard surface flooring.

Kôrazón is a mixed-income community designed to serve Bend's workforce, including two extremely low-income households earning between 30-50% AMI (average median income), two very-low income households earning between 50%-80% AMI, and one middle-income household earning between 80-120% AMI. The units will be permanently affordable through the Community Land Trust model, serving the community’s affordable housing needs for generations.

Kôrazón was designed by Shelter Studio and developed by Kôr Community Land Trust, in partnership with Housing Works. Funding was made possible by the City of Bend, Oregon Housing and Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, and a number of local donors. Kôrazón is the first homeownership project in the state to close using Oregon Housing and Community Services’ Local Innovative Fast Track funds.

The event will include brief remarks by Oregon Housing and Community Services and the City of Bend, followed by refreshments and site tours. RSVP to Executive Director Jackie Keogh at jkeogh@korlandtrust.org or (541) 247-1244 is encouraged, but not required.