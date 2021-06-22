First responders: Bend Fire & Rescue personnel can be spread thin during busy summertime

News

Fires, accidents, and increase in tourists strains emergency system

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is not only expected to have another intense fire season, but also a traditionally busy summer season -- perhaps the busiest. People have been itching to get outside, travel and enjoy all that Central Oregon has to offer. However, emergency personnel can only respond to so much at one time.

Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief of Administration Trish Connolly says they aim to maintain a balance between high call volumes and resources. She told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that they have to sometimes call on neighboring fire departments o help alleviate some of those strains on the system.

