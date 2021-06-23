Skip to Content
‘Re-ride 75’: The 75th running of the Crooked River Roundup all set to go in Prineville

Kickoff set, and traditional cattle drive through town

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Prineville, which proudly calls itself the "Cowboy Capital of Oregon," is hosting the 75th annual Crooked River Roundup -- and happier than ever to be doing so, after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year, organizers have titled the event "Re-ride 75," a nod to last year's COVID-caused cancellation.

The event begins Wednesday night with a kickoff party, organized by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, followed by the traditional cattle drive through town. The rodeo begins Thursday and events continue through Saturday.

Here is the schedule of events:

  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
    5:30 pm: Kickoff Stampede Street Party at 4th and Main, organized by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce
    6 pm: Cattle Drive (north to south)
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: Family Night Rodeo, sponsored by Fortis Construction
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: First Responders & Patriotic Night Rodeo, sponsored by Jenna Jacobsen Real Estate Agent.  Barrel racing slack immediately following performance.
  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
    10 am: Roundup Parade, downtown Prineville, sponsored by Oregonians Credit Union
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: CAN Cancer Night Rodeo, sponsored by Les Schwab Tires

Carly Keenan will be live in Prineville at the Crooked River Roundup kick-off event and at the cattle drive through town. You can see all the action on NewsChannel 21 at 6.

