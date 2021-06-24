Deschutes National Forest advises of road reconstruction in 2 heavily used recreation areas

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, crews with the Deschutes National Forest began work road reconstruction work in two heavily recreated areas, and officials say the public should be aware of heavy equipment operations and the potential for delays or closures in these areas.

Crews will be working on Forest Service Road 41, near the Deschutes River trail and day-use sites, doing road reconstruction work. The work requires water to come from the Dillon Falls Day Use Area and boat launch. The boat launch at Dillon Falls will not be usable by the public during the road reconstruction. In addition, visitors should be aware that there will be heavy equipment operating in the highly recreated area.

Crews will also be doing work on the south end of FSR 4606 coming from Skyliners Road for the next several weeks. Heavy equipment will be operating, and the public should avoid the area if possible.

Forest Service Roads 41 and 4606 are not closed at this time; however, closures may occur if the public use of this area continues to increase and machine operators feel they can’t work safely. We ask travelers to watch out for heavy machinery for their safety. The public should also be prepared for possible traffic delays along these roads.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.