With record-breaking C.O. heat wave coming, safety — and staying cool — are big concerns

Much of the Northwest is expected to bake for close to a week

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The forecast of a nearly week-long string of record-setting hot days in Central Oregon is putting a more urgent emphasis on heat safety and staying cool.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued an "excessive heat warning" for much of the region, starting Friday afternoon -- and extending all the way through next Thursday evening, meaning not just the potential for daily records (with highs in some places of 105 to 111 degrees!), but a record-length heat wave as well.

Summit Health emphasizes that everyone wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, supervise children near water, ward of bug bites and more.

However, for those whose jobs entail working outside, or inside a food truck, the heat safety risks are even higher.

One food truck owner says he's having trouble finding a contractor to put an air condition unit in his truck and is having his employees dunk their heads in ice just to stay cool.

Noah Chast will have more on the food truck owner's worries, as well as more heat safety tips, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.