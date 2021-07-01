La Pine Frontier Days kicks off as four-day event returns after 2020 pause

News

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday marks the kickoff of La Pine's Frontier Days -- a four-day celebration for the 4th of July. The event has been happening since 1998, except for last year's cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, and continues to be the largest event in the La Pine area.

Organizers said they were "heartbroken" at not being able to hold their usual celebration last year, but glad they could still put on a special fireworks display, thanks to sponsors.

The Frontier Days feature a wide variety of events, from lawn mower races to bear and mustache contests, a barbecue "throwdown," talent show and a kids' fish pond.

Here is a schedule:

