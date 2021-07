News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies will be out on the water this weekend, looking for drunk boaters.

The Oregon State Marine Board organized the campaign known as Operation Dry Water to make sure boaters are not driving under the influence.

"With the 4th of July weekend approaching and COVID restrictions lifted, it's more likely people will be out in the river," said Sergeant Jayson Janes.