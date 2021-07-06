Oregon heat death toll tops 100

News

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from a record-smashing heat wave last weekend topped 100 on Tuesday as more reports came in to the state medical examiner.

Of the 107 deaths recorded so far, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans, and died alone.

Gov. Kate Brown said on “Face the Nation” on CBS News that despite the establishment of cooling centers and water being made available to vulnerable people “we still lost too many lives.” She called it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Brown said there are resources available for people with certain underlying health conditions to buy an air conditioner if they don’t have one.