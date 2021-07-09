‘Give Back to the River’ campaign: Tumalo Creek in Bend organizes river enhancement project

News

Bend company to combat impact people have on the Upper Deschutes River

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians and tourists alike can be found floating on the Deschutes River in Bend during the summer months. However, high volumes of people using the river each day can have serious impacts. Sunscreen, erosion and a lot of trash take a toll on the river throughout summer.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe added a mandatory $1 fee this year for all rentals. That fee will go to the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, to enhance and repair the stretch of river damaged by excessive use.

A representative from Tumalo Creek told NewsChannel 21 on Friday that some of the planned enhancements include increasing signage, adding fences around vegetation, and repairing man-made access points along the river.

Already, this summer has seen record-breaking temperatures, and people have a case of cabin fever from last year -- meaning the river has seen a major increase in floaters.

Carly Keenan will be live to give you a look at some of the damage along the river, and the plans for improvements. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.