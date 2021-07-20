News

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

The influence of a low pressure center off the British Columbia coast will become a little more pronounced today. Highs will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 80's, and breezes will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph, a bit gustier for some. Skies will be clear, but a smoky haze will stay in place for many to our south. Mostly clear tonight, with light and variable winds, and lows in the 40's. From Burns east, you may see a shower or popup thunderstorm this afternoon.

Skies will stay hazy for those to our south that are closer to some of the major fires. Apart from that, we are expecting sunshine from now right through the coming weekend. We do get a break from the intense heat through Thursday, but beginning Friday, expect to see highs back in the low 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!