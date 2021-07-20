Big, early challenges: Oregon outpacing historic, devastating 2020 wildfire season

News

At over 388,000 acres, Bootleg Fire now fourth-largest wildfire in state in over a century

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Oregon declared the earliest start to the wildfire season in more than 40 years, experts say that large-scale blazes are breaking out earlier than ever. Compared to past summers, the year-to-date numbers for 2021 make clear just how unusual this is.

"Our typical fires really don't get going until August or September," Shawn Sheldon, the incident commander for Pacific Northwest Team 6, said Tuesday. "We still have a lot of the fire season ahead of us."

Oregonians don't have to go far back in history to find the truth behind that statement.

By July 20 of last year, Oregon had seven large fires which had burned 4,727 acres, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. At the end of the 2020 season, the wildfires collectively torched 1,141,613 acres, making it the most destructive season in Oregon's history.

So far this year, there have already been 26 large wildfires, which have burned more than 558,383 acres.

Nearly 70% of that acreage comes from the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, which as of Tuesday had grown to 388,359 acres, and besides being the nation's largest current wildfire is now the fourth-largest individual fire in Oregon since records began in 1900.

The other three mega-fires also happened within the last 19 years: the Long Draw Fire in Basque (which burned 558,198 acres in 2012), the Biscuit Fire in southern Oregon (burned 500,000 acres in 2002) and the Buzzard Complex Fire southeast of Burns (burned 395,747 acres in 2014).

